Man arrested after death in Bristol address

A man has been arrested following a death in Bristol.

We were called to an address in Coronation Road at about 1.30pm yesterday (Thursday 2 March) where a man was pronounced deceased by paramedics.

Although formal identification has yet to be completed, the man’s next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem will be carried out in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this incredibly distressing time for them. We will seek to provide them with support through a specially-trained family liaison officer as our investigation develops.

“A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

“Officers remain at the scene and will continue to carry out enquiries at the address over the next few days.

“We are not aware of their being any increased risk to the public’s safety, but we fully appreciate the concern this incident will cause within the community, therefore local officers will be carrying out more high-visibility patrols in the area. They will be happy to speak with anyone to alleviate those worries.”

Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken with police is please asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223050314.