Man arrested following CCTV appeal

Officers investigating the assault of a man in Bristol in October last year have arrested a man following a CCTV appeal.

The incident happened at the bus stop near Aldi on Church Road, Bristol, at around 7.30pm on Friday, 28 October.

As part of their inquiry, officers released CCTV images of a man and woman they wanted to speak to on 8 February.

Several members of the public got in touch after seeing the appeal and both the man and the woman were identified.

A 30-year-old man subsequently arrested on suspicion of GBH without intent from an address in the Speedwell area of Bristol at around 7.45am today (Tuesday 21 March). He remains in police custody.

T/DC Charis Abraham said: “I’d like to thank everyone who saw our appeal and contacted us with information.

“We continue to investigate this assault and would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time. If you saw anything but haven’t yet spoken with us, please get in touch.”