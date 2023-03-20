Man arrested following collision outside Bath hotel

An investigation is under way after a car collided with railings and went into the basement area of a hotel in Bath.

The collision happened at around 4.45am on Sunday (March 19) outside the Francis Hotel in Queen Square.

One of the occupants of the car, a Kia Picanto, was rescued by a crew from Avon Fire & Rescue Service, while a second occupant had got out of the car by the time emergency services arrived.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and he’s been released on unconditional bail so further enquiries can take place.

We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this collision, or who may have any dashcam or mobile phone footage which may be relevant to our ongoing investigation.

If you can help, please call or contact us online.