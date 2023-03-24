Man charged with drug offences in Weston-super-Mare appears in court

A 19-year-old man has been charged with drug offences following proactive policing operations in Weston-super-Mare.

Muhammed Edrissi, of no fixed address, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property (£3,180 in cash).

The charges relate to incidents on Sunday 26 February and Sunday 19 March.

Edrissi appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (21 March) and was remanded in custody to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 6 April.