Man due in court charged with firearms and explosives offences

A 32-year-old man is due to appear before magistrates today (Thursday 30 March) charged with firearms and explosives offences.

Reed Wischhusen, of Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with:

• One count of possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life.

• One count of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

• Two counts of possessing a firearm.

• Two counts of possessing ammunition.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dewfall, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The charges are the result of an investigation which followed an incident at an address on Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence, on 28 November last year in which a man was shot by armed officers.

“We’d like to thank the local community for all the support they’ve given us during our investigation.

“There is no known risk to the public but should anyone have any concerns then I’d encourage them to contact their neighbourhood team via 101.”