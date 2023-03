A 22-year-old man was due to appear in court today (Wednesday 29 March).

Lawrence Salaou, of no fixed address, has been charged last night (Tuesday 28 March) with dangerous driving and criminal damage.

The charges relate to an incident on Thursday 15 December last year where a car collided with a bus which collided with a house in Withywood, Bristol.

He was due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today.