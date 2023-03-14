Man in court to face bike theft charges

A man has been charged with dozens of offences related to bike thefts in Bristol.

Lewis Collins, 27, appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday 13 March) to face 40 charges relating to alleged incidents between November 2021 and March 2023.

These consist of 20 counts of theft of a pedal cycle, 19 counts of handling stolen goods and one of possessing a class B drug (cannabis).

Collins, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 14 April.