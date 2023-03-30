Man injured in attempted robbery – did you see what happened?

We are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an attempted robbery in Bristol.

At approximately 7.30-7.45am on Saturday 18 March two unknown males have threatened the victim in the Callington Road underpass, off the A4174. One of them was said to be in possession of a black pole, likened to a broom handle.

The victim was struck with the weapon by one of the offenders, forcing him to the floor.

One of the offenders unsuccessfully tried to make off with an e-scooter that was in the victim’s possession at the time of the incident, before both males ran off.

They are both described as white males and in their mid-to-late teens. The male seen with the weapon was wearing a black tracksuit and a black top, while the other wore a tight grey tracksuit and black top.

The victim – who is a man in his 50s – required hospital treatment for a fractured arm. He has since been discharged.

Witnesses or anyone with footage that could assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223063380.