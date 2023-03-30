Man injured in attempted robbery – did you see what happened?
We are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an attempted robbery in Bristol.
At approximately 7.30-7.45am on Saturday 18 March two unknown males have threatened the victim in the Callington Road underpass, off the A4174. One of them was said to be in possession of a black pole, likened to a broom handle.
The victim was struck with the weapon by one of the offenders, forcing him to the floor.
One of the offenders unsuccessfully tried to make off with an e-scooter that was in the victim’s possession at the time of the incident, before both males ran off.
They are both described as white males and in their mid-to-late teens. The male seen with the weapon was wearing a black tracksuit and a black top, while the other wore a tight grey tracksuit and black top.
The victim – who is a man in his 50s – required hospital treatment for a fractured arm. He has since been discharged.
Witnesses or anyone with footage that could assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223063380.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223063380, or complete our online appeals form.