Man jailed for making nearly 5,000 indecent images of children

A man who admitted making nearly 5,000 indecent images of children has been jailed.

David Jordan, 72, of Weston-Super-Mare, was arrested after police received intelligence from a social media company.

Officers carried out a warrant at his home and with the help of digital detection dogs recovered a quantity of mobile phones, laptops, and memory cards.

An examination of these devices subsequently found 4,840 indecent images of children – more than 2,000 of which were of the most serious kind. Evidence was also found Jordan had shared three indecent videos of children with others.

The former schoolteacher who taught in the Cardiff area was sentenced to 27 months in prison at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 28 March) having pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and two counts of distributing indecent videos of children at an earlier hearing.

Detective Constable Lucinda Darby, the officer in the case, said: “In each of the images David Jordon downloaded and shared is a victim of horrific child sexual abuse.

“His offending is abhorrent, and we are grateful to have been alerted to his online behaviours.

“This was a complex investigation which we have worked tirelessly on over the course of two years, and I hope the outcome reassures people we take reports of such offending seriously and the outcome deters anyone who thinks they will not be caught.”

Detective Sergeant Charlie Pulling, the senior investigating officer, said: “I would like to thank all the agencies and charities we have worked with during this investigation.

“We did not find any evidence that Jordan was directly involved in the abuse of any children but that shouldn’t detract from the gravity of his offending.

“Anyone who has been affected by this inquiry is encouraged to contact us. We will support you and if necessary, investigate any offences.”