Man sentenced for drink driving following night of action

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced for a drink driving offence after he was arrested during a night of action.

Martin McIntyre, of Sunnyside, Burlescombe in Devon, appeared at Taunton Deane Magistrates’ Court on Monday 13 March.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service and has been disqualified from driving for two and a half years.

McIntyre was found to be driving over the legal alcohol limit in Mantle Street, Wellington, on Sunday 19 February.

At 9pm, our officers attended the scene of a road traffic collision, where McIntyre was arrested on suspicious of drink driving.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were out with colleagues from Devon and Cornwall Police targeting drink and drug driving in rural communities as part of Operation Landlike.

Operation Landlike is a joint initiative between the two forces and Crimestoppers to address community concerns around drink and drug driving, as well as rural crimes, along the force border and in Exmoor.

Officer in the case, PC Mark Seward, said: “It is a priority of Operation Landlike to reduce the number of people who recklessly decide to get behind the wheel of a vehicle despite being under the influence.

” Driving under the influence severely impairs a person’s reactions, understanding of road laws and ability to drive with due care and attention.

“Because of McIntyre’s actions, he is now off the road for more than two years.”