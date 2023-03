A 27-year-old man will appear in court tomorrow.

Mohammed Delshad, of Devana Road, Leicester, has been charged for possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (cocaine) and being in possession of criminal property.

The charges relate a stop and search conducted by officers in Weston-super-Mare town centre on Sunday 26 February.

Delshad has been remanded by the court and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court tomorrow (Friday 24 March).