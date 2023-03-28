Murder investigation launched following death of woman in Somerset

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in her 80s in Broomfield, near Bridgwater.

Police were called to a property at around 5.45pm yesterday (Monday 27 March) following a report of a burglary in progress.

Officers attended to find a woman badly injured. Despite officers and paramedics best efforts, the woman sadly died at the scene.

With the assistance of the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and dog unit, a man in his 30s was arrested at around 8.40pm in the Broomfield area in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

The woman’s next of kin has been informed and specially trained family liaison officers will provide them and their family with support. Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the property while a forensic post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine how the woman died.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Justin French said: “A cordon is in place while enquiries are carried out and there will be increased police activity in the area while a full and thorough investigation is carried out by our Major Crimes Investigations Team. “We understand that events like this, while rare, may cause alarm and distress in the community. We would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to our officers, who will be out on high-visibility patrols of the area, with any concerns and questions they may have. “Alternatively, you can contact your local Neighbourhood Policing Team.”

If you have any information which could aid our investigation, and have yet to speak to officers, please call 101 and quote reference 5223071427 to the call handler.