Offensive graffiti sprayed onto house in Bridgwater

We’re investigating after offensive graffiti was sprayed onto a house, garage and car in Bridgwater.

The incident happened in Oakgrove Way sometime between midnight and 8.30am on Tuesday 28 February.

We believe the offenders have mistakenly targeted the victims’ property, with pink and green spray paint used to cause the damage. The graffiti included racist and abusive language.

House-to-house enquiries have been carried out in the area.

We’d like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Oakgrove Way in the early hours of Tuesday 28 February, and anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage, which may help us identify the person or people responsible.