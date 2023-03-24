Officers release CCTV image in connection with Filton robberies

We are investigating two robberies in Filton and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The first occurred at a store in Abbey Wood Shopping Park at about 12.20pm and saw the offender steal goods and then threatened staff with a knife when challenged.

The following day a similar incident was reported a short distance away at a food store at Shield Retail Centre. This happened at about 8.50pm.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in either incident. We are treating them as linked at this time.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we are releasing an image of a man we wish to identify and speak to in the hope he can help our investigation.

He is described as approximately 30 years of age, about 5ft 8ins and has short dark hair and a beard. He is seen wearing a black jacket and grey trousers and carrying an orange bag. It is understood he used a black bike to travel to and from the store.

We’d ask the man, pictured, as well as anyone else who can help our enquiries to call 101 and quote reference number 5223058467.