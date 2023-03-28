Partial closure order for Speedwell property after ASB issues

A partial closure order has been granted against an address to help protect people in Speedwell from antisocial behaviour.

A warrant was carried out in January at the address, which is in the Gorse Hill area, after reports of issues relating to drugs and noise.

Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council worked together over a period of time before the warrant to try to alleviate the issues – including offering the tenant an antisocial behaviour contract – however neighbours continued to be affected.

An application was agreed at Bristol Magistrates Court on Wednesday 22 March for a three-month partial closure order, meaning only the tenant is allowed to enter the property. Breaching this requirement would be a criminal offence.

Acting Inspector Serena Serjeant said: “We take antisocial behaviour seriously and are thankful for the support of residents and partner agencies who have helped achieve this result.

“It is not right for anybody to feel scared by what is happening on their doorstep. We’d urge anyone who is experiencing antisocial behaviour in their neighbourhood to report it to the police.”

Antisocial behaviour can be reported on 101 or via our website, although if a crime is in progress then people should call 999.