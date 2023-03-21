Pedestrian injured in fail to stop collision – Cheddar

We’re issuing an appeal for witnesses after a pedestrian was injured during a fail to stop collision in Cheddar.

The incident happened in Lower New Road at about 7pm on Saturday 11 March.

A car, heading in the direction of Wedmore Road, was in collision with a 37-year-old woman as she was using a pedestrian crossing. It failed to stop at the scene.

The victim, who suffered a fractured pelvis and needed hospital treatment, said one of the car’s headlights was out.

If you saw this incident, have any relevant CCTV/doorbell or dashcam footage, or have any other information which could help us identify the car or the driver, please call or contact us online.