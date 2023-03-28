Renewed appeal to identify dog walker after robbery in Bristol

Five months on from a robbery in Bristol, we are renewing our attempts to identify a man who we wish to speak to in connection with our enquiries.

An altercation occurred between the victim and an unknown man occurred near the junction of Cheltenham Road and Zetland Road on Friday 28 October.

Both men proceeded to walk along Cheltenham Road in the direction of the city centre, when the victim was assaulted. It happened close to the Winsley Road junction at about 12.50am – approximately five minutes after the initial verbal altercation.

Officer in the case PC Alistair Duffield said: “The victim, who is in his 60s, was knocked unconscious in the assault and received hospital treatment after the attack.

“We continue to try to track down who was responsible for this vicious assault and would ask anyone with information to come forward.

“The offender kicked the victim while on the floor before making off with a mobile phone. He’s described as white, in his 40s, about 5ft 10ins, of large build, with short dark hair and a goatee.

“Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the man pictured, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222259257. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact them via their website.”