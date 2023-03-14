Thief jailed for shoplifting and taking van without consent – Yeovil

A thief has been jailed after admitting to carrying out a number of shoplifting offences in Yeovil.

David Bailey, 41, appeared in court having been charged with committing six offences in recent weeks.

On several occasions in February he stole products, including cosmetics and electrical items, from High Street stores in the town.

Bailey on Wednesday 8 March then took a Ford Transit van without the owner’s permission in Yeovil and drove it while disqualified. The van was reported stolen at around 6.45am and was found by an officer later that morning, who while conducting house-to-house enquiries arrested Bailey.

Bailey was sentenced by magistrates in Taunton on Thursday 9 March. He pleaded guilty to four shoplifting offences, taking a motor vehicle without consent and driving while disqualified. He also asked for a further theft offence to be taken into consideration.

Magistrates handed Bailey an 18-week prison sentence and he was disqualified from driving for approximately three years and four months. He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation to two of the businesses he stole items from.