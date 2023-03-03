Three men arrested in money-laundering investigation

A series of warrants were carried out in Bristol this morning (Friday 3 March) as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering and fraud offences.

Warrants were executed in the east of the city and three men, aged in their 20s and 30s, have been arrested. They remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Multiple resources including officers from Operation Remedy, the Financial Investigation Unit, the police dog unit and officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit were involved in the day of action.

PC Ashley Russell said: “Money laundering not only allows criminals to benefit from their crimes but prejudices the integrity of our legitimate economy.

“By investigating and prosecuting these offences, we can prevent criminals living off the proceeds of their wrongdoing and bring to justice all those who facilitate crime.”