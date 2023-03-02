Trinity Road police enquiry office closes ahead of redevelopment

The police enquiry office at Trinity Road Police Station will close from Saturday 4 March 2023 ahead of the proposed redevelopment by The Guinness Partnership (TGP) and creation of a new police station early next year.

During the construction work, members of the public can visit enquiry offices at The Bridewell Police Station and Fishponds Police Station. They can also get in touch with their local Neighbourhood Policing team via https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/your-area or by calling 101.

The Neighbourhood Policing team will be based out of nearby police stations until the new Trinity Road police station is ready. This will not affect the number of police officers and PCSOs in the area and they will continue to be out and about in the local community as usual.

The proposed redevelopment by TGP will provide 104 affordable (rented) and shared ownership apartments, ranging from 1 bedroom to 3-bedroom units. Part of the ground floor of the development will be used as a new police station, ensuring the Neighbourhood Policing team continue to be based at the heart of the local community.

Neighbourhood Sergeant for East Bristol Neighbourhood Policing team, Serena Sergeant, said: “The existing station at Trinity Road no longer meets the needs of our officers and staff or the public. The development of the site will provide us with facilities that are fit for purpose and will ensure we continue to have a base that is central to the community.

“We’ll have the same number of police officers and PCSOs patrolling in the local area during the redevelopment. We’ll also be holding monthly meetings at the Trinity Centre in St Phillips where we welcome people to come and speak with us and ask any questions they have about local policing and the changes being made to Trinity Road Police Station.”

The community outreach meetings are open to residents, traders and anyone that has an interest in local policing and will be taking place at the Trinity Centre on the following dates.