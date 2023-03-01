Update on Glastonbury murder investigation

Inquiries are continuing into the death of a man in Glastonbury on Sunday (26 February).

A murder investigation led by the Major Crime Investigation Team was launched after a man was sadly found dead at a property on George Street at around 12.30pm.

Formal identification has now taken place and we can confirm the deceased is 89-year-old Frederick Burge.

One man, aged 41, was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Frederick’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Specially trained liaison officers are supporting them and will keep them updated as our inquiry progresses.”

He added: “A team of detectives are working tirelessly to establish exactly what happened to Frederick and identify those responsible for his death.

“Specialist crime scene investigators have carried out a forensic examination of the scene while we continue to review CCTV from the area.

“We understand people will be shocked by this incident and the neighbourhood policing team are carrying out high-visibility patrols to provide reassurance. Anyone with concerns or questions is encouraged to an officer or alternatively they can contact their local team.”