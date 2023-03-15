Updated appeal after man took hold of boy

Detectives investigating after a report that a man took hold of an eight-year-old boy in a Yeovil street are issuing an e-fit of a man they’d like to trace.

We’re grateful to everyone who has been in touch with information following our earlier appeal and hope the e-fit will jog someone’s memory.

The incident happened as the boy was walking to school with his mother and another child in a pushchair on Monday 6 March.

Just before 8.30am a car pulled up alongside them in Cedar Grove. A man tried to pull the boy away from his mother. She held on to the child and began shouting and the man made off in the car towards Preston Road.

The woman described the man as being aged 30 to 40, about 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build with broad shoulders. He had olive brown skin, dark-coloured hair in a quiff-style and a beard. The car was a dirty white and had tinted rear windows.

Officers have carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and are in touch with the boy’s school, while reassurance patrols have been carried out. No further incidents have been reported.

If you were in the area at the time and saw the incident, or have dashcam footage which could help we’d like to hear from you.