Witness appeal after caravan set alight

We are seeking witnesses after a caravan was set alight in a South Gloucestershire village.

On Monday 27 February at around 2.20am, a caravan was set on fire in Quarry Road, Alveston.

The caravan was burned out in the incident, and we believe it was started deliberately. No one was harmed in the incident.

If you were in the area around the time of the incident and witnessed any suspicious behaviour, or have any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage, please call us.