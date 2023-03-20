Witness appeal after incident in Victoria Park

We are appealing for information after an incident in Bristol a fortnight ago.

On Tuesday 7 March, between 8.50 and 9.05am, an unknown woman was reported to have approached a young boy and mother in Victoria Park, Bedminster.

We have been told she grabbed the child by the arm. The child broke free of the woman’s grip and stayed with his mother. He sustained no injury.

The woman is described as white, around 40 years of age or older and was in possession of a black and white umbrella which had pictures of cats on it.

PC Jolene Britton, of the Bedminster Neighbourhood Team, said: “At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances behind this incident, but wish to identify the woman and speak with her about what happened.

“Officers visited the boy’s family at the start of last week to update them on our enquiries and to check on the boy’s welfare. We have also carried out CCTV enquiries, as well as high-visibility reassurance patrols.

“We’d like to reassure parents we are not aware of other incidents of this nature being recently reported locally, but please do contact your neighbourhood officers with any concerns.”

Anyone who can assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223054819.