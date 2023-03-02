Witness appeal after lorry collision on M5

Enquiries are being carried out following a collision on the M5 near Bristol this morning (Thursday 2 March).

We were called at approximately 8.20am after a tipper lorry collided with a overhead gantry on the southbound carriageway between junction 17 (Cribbs Causeway) and junction 18 (Avonmouth).

We understand the lorry joined the M5 at junction 17 and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident. Dashcam footage from drivers in the area and showing the lorry would also be gratefully received.

There were no reported injuries but the road remains closed in both directions on safety grounds while National Highways engineers have been assessing damage to the overhead gantry and the road surface.

It is hoped that work will be completed within the next couple of hours.