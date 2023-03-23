Witness appeal after man assaulted in kebab shop

We are appealing for the public’s help after a man was assaulted in a kebab shop.

On Friday 24 February between 8-9pm, a man was punched in the face by another man in a kebab shop in Gilda Parade, Bristol.

The offender is described as being in his 30s, of slim build, with short, light brown hair and a beard. He is around 5ft 5ins tall and was wearing a striped top.

The victim sustained a broken jaw and was taken to hospital. He has now been released to recover at home.

If you have any information, or have any relevant footage which may aid our investigation, please call us.