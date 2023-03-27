Witness appeal after man injured at bar

We are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured at a Bridgwater bar.

The victim had been in The Abbey, in High Street, at around 12.30am on Sunday 19 March when he was attacked by a man.

The offender had cut the victim with glass. The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries and has since been released to recover at home.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in The Abbey at the time of the incident and may have witnessed it.