Witness appeal after man sexually touched woman in Filton

We are hoping the public can help us trace an offender who sexually touched a woman in Filton.

The incident happened while the victim was waiting for a bus in Filton Avenue, near the Station Road junction, at about 6.30am on Saturday 25 February.

A man, riding a black e-scooter, approached her and asked the victim a number of questions and made sexualised comments that made her feel uncomfortable. He then assaulted her by sexually touching her.

He is described as male, mixed race, about 5ft 6ins and had a small moustache, He was wearing a black coat with the hood up, as well as blue jeans and black trainers.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and the local neighbourhood team informed.

The woman did not sustain any physical injuries but has understandably been left shaken and upset by what has happened. A PCSO visited the victim at her home to provide her with support.

Witnesses or anyone who can help our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223045795.