Witness appeal after motorcyclist injured – A30

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle collision which closed the A30 near Cricket St Thomas, Chard.

Officers attended following a call from the ambulance service just before 1pm on Sunday 19 March.

The rider of a silver Honda VFR was airlifted to hospital with injuries described as potentially life-changing. Their next of kin have been contacted.

If you saw or have any dashcam footage of the collision or of the motorbike in the moments beforehand we’d like to hear from you.