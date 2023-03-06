Witness appeal following collision – Street

We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Street at the weekend.

On Sunday 26 February at around 4pm, officers attended the scene of a collision involving a Ford Transit van and a motorcycle in Cockrod.

One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance. He remains in hospital with serious injuries.

If you were in the area and witnessed the collision, or have dashcam footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5223046888.