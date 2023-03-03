Witness appeal following robbery at Bristol store

We’re appealing for information and witnesses following a robbery at a newsagents in Bristol.

The incident happened in Mina Road at around 3pm on Monday 20 February.

A man, wearing a white coat and a mask, went into the newsagents and threatened staff with what’s believed to be an imitation firearm. He made off in the direction of James Street and Mercia Drive.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

We want to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of Mina Road on the afternoon of Monday 20 February, as well as anyone who saw any part of this offence and hasn’t yet spoken with the police.

If you can help, please call us.