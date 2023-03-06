Witnesses sought after fail-to-stop collision

We are appealing for witnesses to a collision in which a car failed to stop.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who saw, or have dashcam footage, of a collision involving a car and an e-scooter on Dorian Road, Bristol, on Monday 20 February between 7-7.30pm.

The driver did not stop at the scene.

The rider of the e-scooter sustained bruising and muscular injuries and received medical attention.

One person has been arrested and released on police bail in relation to this incident.

If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or have dashcam footage, please call us.