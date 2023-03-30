Witnesses sought after man punched in the face – Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Bristol.

The victim, aged in his 40s, sustained a broken nose when he was punched in the face by a man.

The offender had got out of a vehicle which was being driven erratically prior to the attack.

The incident happened on the Duckmoor Road/ Dunford Street junction in the Bedminster area at around 12.20am on Saturday 18 February.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam or CCTV which could help our investigation, is asked to contact us.