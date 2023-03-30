Witnesses sought following fatal collision in Yate

We are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian sadly died in a collision yesterday evening (Wednesday 29 March).

Emergency services were called to Kennedy Way at around 5.40pm following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, a woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time and they are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a blue Ford driving in the area.

If you saw the incident, the events leading up to it, or have any phone, doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage, please call us.