Appeal after collision leaves child in hospital

Emergency services attended the scene of a collision in Henson Park, Chard, just before 6.20pm on Wednesday 19 April.

A nine-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a yellow Vauxhall Corsa. She remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Next of kin were taken to hospital by officers on Wednesday night.

The driver stopped at the scene.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam or any other footage which could help the investigation.