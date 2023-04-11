Appeal after e-bike stolen in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help after an e-bike was stolen in Bristol.

It was stolen from outside the Mana House, in Union Street, on Tuesday 14 March between 8.15-8.30pm.

The bike (pictured) is a ‘Bomber series’ bike with a brown saddle, grip and tank covers.

If you have seen this bike, or have any information which could aid the investigation, please call us.