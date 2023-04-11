Appeal after e-bike stolen in Bristol
We are appealing for the public’s help after an e-bike was stolen in Bristol.
It was stolen from outside the Mana House, in Union Street, on Tuesday 14 March between 8.15-8.30pm.
The bike (pictured) is a ‘Bomber series’ bike with a brown saddle, grip and tank covers.
If you have seen this bike, or have any information which could aid the investigation, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223060429, or complete our online appeals form.