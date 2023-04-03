Appeal following burglary at cricket club

We are seeking witnesses after several items were stolen from sporting ground in Bridgwater.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the cricket club in Durleigh Road, Bridgwater.

Overnight on the Wednesday 15 to Thursday 16 March between 10pm and 8am, an unknown number of people broke into the groundsman outbuilding and stole a red quadbike (pictured), a pair of bolt cutters and three set of keys.

They damaged the fence while leaving the scene.

The public can expect to increased patrols around the area and anyone with any concerns are encouraged to speak to officers.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything at the time of the incident, or have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.