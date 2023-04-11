Appeal following series of incidents in North Somerset

Officers investigating a series of incidents in which members of the public were sprayed with a fire extinguisher by two people on a moped are appealing for witnesses.

We’re aware of more than a dozen incidents in which members of the public were targeted in the Brean, Burnham-on-Sea, Highbridge and Weston-super-Mare areas between 4pm and 6pm on Sunday (9 April).

Some of the victims were sprayed in the face, others as they sat in their vehicles, while the extinguisher was also sprayed into a supermarket, damaging produce and forcing the store to temporarily close.

At least one of those sprayed in the face reported it caused irritation to their eyes and required treatment at hospital.

Two 14-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the incidents on Sunday evening. One has since been released on bail while the other has been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.

Anyone who was victim of a similar incident on Sunday, or witnessed one taking place, who hasn’t yet spoken with police is asked to get in touch.

We’d also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which could help our inquiry.