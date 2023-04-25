Appeal for witnesses following burglary in Yeovil
Enquiries are taking place after a burglary at a house in Yeovil.
Jewellery, watches and a quantity of cash were stolen at some point between Thursday 13 April and Sunday 16 April from the property in the Thatcham Park area.
The offender is believed to have forced entry to the home before making off with the items.
Officers have since attended the house to speak to the victims and have conducted house-to-house enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the burglary or has information of footage that may support our investigation, is asked to call us.
Crime prevention advice to deter burglars is available on our website, and includes recommending people investing in an alarm, consider installing security lights or legally approved cameras, as well as ensuring all doors and windows are locked. If going away and leaving the property vacant, ask trusted neighbours or a friend to check on your home and do not post on social media you are on holiday in case it draws attention to the fact nobody is at home.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223087949, or complete our online appeals form.