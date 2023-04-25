Appeal for witnesses following burglary in Yeovil

Enquiries are taking place after a burglary at a house in Yeovil.

Jewellery, watches and a quantity of cash were stolen at some point between Thursday 13 April and Sunday 16 April from the property in the Thatcham Park area.

The offender is believed to have forced entry to the home before making off with the items.

Officers have since attended the house to speak to the victims and have conducted house-to-house enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the burglary or has information of footage that may support our investigation, is asked to call us.