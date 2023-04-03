Appeal to find victim following upskirting incident
Officers are keen to speak to a woman they believe has been a victim of upskirting.
At around 2pm on Friday 3 February, a member of the public witnessed a man approach an unknown woman from behind near Bristol Bus Station, in Cannon Street, Bristol, lift her skirt and look underneath.
The victim turned around and the offender walked off.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223028529, or complete our online appeals form.