Bristol men arrested as part of international operation targeting ‘go-to service for criminals’

Three Bristol men are being investigated as part of an international operation that saw the takedown of Genesis Market, one of the biggest online marketplaces selling stolen credentials to criminals worldwide.

Warrants were carried out by officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) and Avon and Somerset Police in Eastville and Sneyd Park on Tuesday morning (April 4). A search was also carried out at the home of a man in Lawrence Weston.

The international operation, which involved 17 countries and was led by the FBI and Dutch National Police, saw Genesis Market taken offline yesterday.

A 29-year-old man from Sneyd Park was arrested on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act (CMA) offences and money laundering and has been released on bail.

A 21-year-old man from Lawrence Weston was arrested on suspicion of CMA offences and has been released under investigation.

A 24-year-old man from Eastville will be interviewed at a later date.

UK activity was coordinated by the National Crime Agency, who have described Genesis Market as a ‘go-to service for criminals seeking to defraud victims’. It hosted around 80 million credentials and digital fingerprints stolen from over two million people.