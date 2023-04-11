Can you help us identify this man?

We have released an E-fit of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with an incident in South Gloucestershire.

At around 10.10pm on Sunday 2 April, police attended Lower Hanham Road, in Hanham, after an unknown man attempted to rape her.

Thankfully, he was interrupted by a light coming on and the victim was able to get away.

Officers believe the man in the E-fit has information which could aid their investigation.

He is described as black, in his late teens to early 20s, around 5ft 9-10ins tall and of slim build with a short afro-cut hairstyle.

He was wearing a white hoodie, black trousers, and trainers.

If you have any information or can identify the man in the E-fit, please call us.