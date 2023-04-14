Can you help us identify this man?

We are appealing for the public’s help after a robbery in Bristol.

We are investigating after a man threatened people with a knife at Morrisons Petrol Station, in Peterson Avenue, Bristol on Thursday 16 March at around 10.20pm.

Officers would now like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he has information relation to the incident.

He is white, between 25-35 years old and is approximately 6ft tall. He is shown wearing a black gilet coat, blue under jacket, black shoes and light jeans.

If you have any information which could aid our investigation, or can help identify the man pictured, please call us.