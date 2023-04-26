Can you identify these two men?
Police would like to speak to these two men as part of their ongoing investigation into a theft in Wellington.
Officers believe the two men (pictured) have information which could aid their enquiries into the incident at a service station in Longforth Road, Wellington, on Friday 7 April.
At around 9pm on Friday, two unknown men walked into the service station and stole some items. When they were confronted by a woman, one of the offenders pushed her and made off from the scene.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223081024, or complete our online appeals form.