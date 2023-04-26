Can you identify these two men?

Police would like to speak to these two men as part of their ongoing investigation into a theft in Wellington.

Officers believe the two men (pictured) have information which could aid their enquiries into the incident at a service station in Longforth Road, Wellington, on Friday 7 April.

At around 9pm on Friday, two unknown men walked into the service station and stole some items. When they were confronted by a woman, one of the offenders pushed her and made off from the scene.