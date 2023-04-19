CCTV appeal after assault in Bridgwater
One man has been charged after an alleged assault in Bridgwater over the weekend.
We were called to Penel Orlieu at approximately 1.30am on Saturday 15 April after a man was reportedly assaulted by two individuals, leading to officers attending and arresting one man.
A 31-year-old man from Bridgwater has been charged and was due to appear before Taunton Magistrates Court on Monday 17 April.
The injured man required treatment at Musgrove Park Hospital for a head injury but has since been released.
As part of our ongoing enquiries, we are releasing a CCTV image of a man we wish to identify and talk to.
If you can help us identify him, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223086709.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.