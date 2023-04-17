CCTV appeal after criminal damage at betting shop – Weston-super-Mare

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

Police would like to speak with him following an incident of criminal damage at Betfred, in Weston-super-Mare.

He is described as a man in his mid-20s to mid-30s, of medium build, with short, dark hair and a short beard.

Officers are investigating after an unknown man entered the Milton Road betting shop on Friday 21 October at around 7pm.

After losing money, the suspect damaged machines and a monitor within the shop, costing upwards of £5,000, and attempted to assault someone.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information or can help us identify the man in the picture, please call 101 and quote reference 5222253931.