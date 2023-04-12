CCTV appeal after teens robbed – Bristol

We are seeking the public’s help after three teenage boys were robbed in Bristol.

On Tuesday 21 February between 5-5.15pm, two unknown people threatened the three victims with a knife and demanded they hand over their mobile phones.

The incident happened in the green space area behind Ilchester Crescent, in Bedminster.

We believe the two people in the CCTV have information which could aid our investigation.

Two of the phone have been returned, but one of the suspects left the scene with one of the victim’s phones.

The first man was described as being approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with a deep voice. He had long, black hair tied in two pigtails.

The second man was also of slim build with a deep voice. He was wearing black clothes and a balaclava with orange and white lines.

If you can identify the individuals, have any information which may aid our investigation, or witnessed the incident, please call 101 and quote reference 5223044519.