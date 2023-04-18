CCTV appeal following series of thefts in Wellington
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.
Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a series of ongoing burglary investigations.
The images show a white man, wearing a coat, beanie-style hat, trousers, trainers, and black gloves. He is shown wearing carrying a cross-body bag.
In the early hours of Monday 10 April, three businesses in Wellington were broken into.
The businesses broken into were a butchers and coffee shop, both in Fore Street, and a theatre, in Mantle Street. Officers are treating the incidents as connected and are advising businesses to remain vigilant.
Wellington Neighbourhood Policing Sgt Kat Forrest said: “We are aware of a small number of commercial burglaries which occurred overnight on 10 April.
“We are treating them as a series and believe they were committed by the same person.
“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the offender and we are keen to speak to the individual in the footage as we think he has valuable information which could aid our investigation.
“We have increased high-visibility patrols in the town and want to reassure the public and local businesses that we are taking this matter seriously.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223082566, or complete our online appeals form.