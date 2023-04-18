CCTV appeal following series of thefts in Wellington

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a series of ongoing burglary investigations.

The images show a white man, wearing a coat, beanie-style hat, trousers, trainers, and black gloves. He is shown wearing carrying a cross-body bag.

In the early hours of Monday 10 April, three businesses in Wellington were broken into.

The businesses broken into were a butchers and coffee shop, both in Fore Street, and a theatre, in Mantle Street. Officers are treating the incidents as connected and are advising businesses to remain vigilant.