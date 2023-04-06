CCTV issued in assault investigation – Batheaston

We’re releasing CCTV images of a man we’d like to identify as part of our ongoing investigation into an assault in Batheaston.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was attacked inside the Spar store in High Street, before being dragged outside and repeatedly punched and kicked. He suffered facial injuries and needed treatment at hospital.

This assault, which occurred at around 8.20am on Tuesday 7 March, happened about 20 minutes after a road rage incident on the A4 London Road, in which a silver Transit van, being driven by the offender, pulled in front of the victim’s lorry, causing him to sound his horn.

At one point during the assault, a woman in a red car stopped to shout at the offender. We’d like to identify this woman as she may have information which could assist us.

We also want the public’s help to identify the man in the images. He’s described as white, aged mid-forties to mid-fifties, slim, with a ginger beard, and he was wearing green cargo trousers, a grey hooded top and a grey/khaki beanie style hat. The silver Transit van he was driving was possible a 68 plate with ladders on the roof.

If you recognise this man, or have any other information which would help us, please call us.