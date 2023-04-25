CCTV released after child bitten by dog

An investigation is ongoing after a child was bitten by a dog in Bristol.

The incident happened at approximately 3.30-4pm on Friday 31 March in Ashton Road, near to Greville Smyth Park.

The victim was bitten on his left arm by a black dog being walked by two people. He required hospital treatment before being discharged the following day.

We are releasing a CCTV image of a man and a woman who we wish to identify as part of our enquiries. The man is described as white, of average build and had unkempt brown hair and a beard. The woman was described as being significantly shorter than the man she was with.

Anyone who knows these two people, or witnessed the incident and has yet to come forward, is asked to call 101.